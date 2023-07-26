Interview: Chris Withers, Ecclesiastical

There is disruption in the schemes market and Ecclesiastical is taking advantage, says Chris Withers. Investment is being ploughed into its schemes, an important part of the insurer’s growth plans.

The schemes market is undergoing considerable change at present and Ecclesiastical can provide a good home for brokers searching for a reliable insurer partner.

That is the message from newly appointed schemes and facilities director Chris Withers as he outlines the insurer’s ambitions for this important part of the business.

Withers, having been Ecclesiastical distribution director since 2016, took over from retiring Tony Fletcher earlier in July.

Disruption

Withers says there are some