‘Start-up brokers have boomed’ – Movo beats 2023 targets early

Deal
The Movo Partnership, a specialist in helping launch appointed representatives, now has 92 brokers signed up, beating its year-end targets six months ahead of schedule.

As reported in Insurance Age, the business started 2023 with 66 members and a target of 90 by the end of the year. It means Movo now has £93m gross written premium under control in 2023, up from £68m in 2022.

Movo is a broker network providing a range of service to brokers. These include assisting entrepreneurs who start up as

