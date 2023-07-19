Brokers still not Consumer Duty ready despite survey boost – compliance experts

Compliance experts have issued warnings to brokers still not ready for the fast-approaching Consumer Duty deadline.

A Financial Conduct Authority survey last month revealed that 69% of brokers feel ready for the 31 July deadline.

According to research by the watchdog, a further 27% of personal and commercial lines insurance intermediaries stated they would be able to comply with most requirements by the deadline, but still had work to do.

Compliance experts said that in day-to-day meetings, there were some brokers still not ready for the regulation.

I’m pretty certain there are people who aren’t going to