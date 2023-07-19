Insurance Age

Brokers still not Consumer Duty ready despite survey boost – compliance experts

deadline
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Compliance experts have issued warnings to brokers still not ready for the fast-approaching Consumer Duty deadline.

A Financial Conduct Authority survey last month revealed that 69% of brokers feel ready for the 31 July deadline.

According to research by the watchdog, a further 27% of personal and commercial lines insurance intermediaries stated they would be able to comply with most requirements by the deadline, but still had work to do.

Compliance experts said that in day-to-day meetings, there were some brokers still not ready for the regulation.

I’m pretty certain there are people who aren’t going to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Broking Success: Targeting the 100-year milestone

WH&R McCartney is believed to be the oldest independent broker in Scotland. With only a handful of years left to go until its centenary, directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood are confident of further growth and success for the Motherwell-based firm.

Opinion: SLAPP legislation changes and the insurance industry

Judges in the UK have been given powers to dismiss lawsuits, labelled by the UK government as intended to curtail the freedom of speech of journalists, at an early stage. Joe Wornham, senior technical underwriter – media liability at CNA Hardy, analyses the insurance implications of this new legislation and the impact on the UK broker community.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: