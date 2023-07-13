MGA stops underwriting and passes book to broker

Centrix Underwriting Management Ltd is passing its customers and renewals over to a broker, Insurance Age understands.

Centrix will pass the existing client book and renewals to Brian Thornhill & Son Insurance Brokers Ltd.

“The shareholders of Centrix Management Ltd have decided to withdraw from underwriting in an orderly manner,” a communication from the company, seen by Insurance Age, said.

It added: “There is no fee involved in this transfer but Brian Thornhill & Son Insurance Brokers Ltd will be responsible for all the costs of servicing the existing and ongoing book and will be entitled to receive any