Think Insurance on the hunt for acquisitions – Russell Bence

Think Insurance is on the hunt for acquisitions, targeting brokers with around £3m of gross written premium, commercial director Russell Bence told Insurance Age.

The Walsall-based broker, which specialises in motor trade, young driver telematics and general commercial, could add two or three acquisitions in the next 24 to 36 months, according to Bence.

Bence, who joined in August 2021 following a year-long stint as managing director at Complete Cover Group, said: “I think with our flexible approach, we will be attractive to some sellers.

Affordability for customers is critical at this time, so we try to offer the most competitive pricing and products