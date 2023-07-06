Insurance Age

Tech entrepreneur launches kit to combat HNW fraud and underinsurance

Wine cellar
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Tech entrepreneur Jonathan Garnett has gone live with a system to help insurance firms combat fraud and underinsurance in high-net-worth assets.

The technology, called VeriFi Asset Protection, works by taking an image of a high-net-worth asset, which can be done with a mobile device.

The artificial intelligence-powered software then performs the necessary checks and data collection to verify the authenticity of the asset.

Location pinpointing 

Importantly, the software has geolocation capability, meaning it records the exact time and location of where the image was taken. This can prevent fraud because scammers will sometimes upload

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

ABI reveals soaring trade credit claims

The Association of British Insurers has revealed member trade credit insurers received 5,300 claims for businesses in the first quarter of 2023, up 81% on the same period last year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: