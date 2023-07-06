Tech entrepreneur launches kit to combat HNW fraud and underinsurance
Tech entrepreneur Jonathan Garnett has gone live with a system to help insurance firms combat fraud and underinsurance in high-net-worth assets.
The technology, called VeriFi Asset Protection, works by taking an image of a high-net-worth asset, which can be done with a mobile device.
The artificial intelligence-powered software then performs the necessary checks and data collection to verify the authenticity of the asset.Location pinpointing
Importantly, the software has geolocation capability, meaning it records the exact time and location of where the image was taken. This can prevent fraud because scammers will sometimes upload
