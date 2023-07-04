Ardonagh acquires PB Curran and rolls it into Ethos
Ardonagh Advisory has acquired PB Curran, an independent broker specialising in commercial, landlords, farming and private clients insurance.
PB Curran was founded by Patrick Curran, director Edward Curran’s father, in 1961 and has grown over the years through a series of strategic acquisitions. These included Associated Insurance Services in 2012.
The business now employs nearly 40 people and operates from three locations with headquarters in York, and additional offices in Middlesbrough and Ossett.
On completion, PB Curran will join Ethos Broking, building its presence in Yorkshire and the North East of England together with Ethos
