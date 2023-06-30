Larger brokers help drive 139% turnover boost at Winn Group

Winn Group has posted 139% turnover growth for the year ended 31 March 2023, driven by its increasing traction with larger brokers.

The accident management firm’s turnover increased to £235m for the financial year, up from £98m in the prior period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew year-on-year from £15.8m to £24.7m.

The company works with brokers, and typically, also has some of the smaller insurers as clients.

Founder and executive chairman Jeff Winn said the business had evolved over the years, winning small tenders and then moving on to the medium and larger broker deals.

£235m