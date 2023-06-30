Larger brokers help drive 139% turnover boost at Winn Group
Winn Group has posted 139% turnover growth for the year ended 31 March 2023, driven by its increasing traction with larger brokers.
The accident management firm’s turnover increased to £235m for the financial year, up from £98m in the prior period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew year-on-year from £15.8m to £24.7m.
The company works with brokers, and typically, also has some of the smaller insurers as clients.
Founder and executive chairman Jeff Winn said the business had evolved over the years, winning small tenders and then moving on to the medium and larger broker deals.£235m
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Turnover and profits soar at Avantia in 2022
Home insurance specialist Avantia achieved double-digit growth in turnover and profits in 2022.
Brokers split on benefits versus costs of Consumer Duty
Only 49% of brokers agree the long-term benefits to their firm of the Consumer Duty will outweigh the short-term costs, according to research by the Financial Conduct Authority.
People Moves: 26 – 30 June 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
FCA reveals 69% of brokers feel fully ready for Consumer Duty deadline
The Financial Conduct Authority has set out that 69% of brokers believe they will be ready to comply with all requirements of the Consumer Duty when it comes into force on 31 July.
FCA research shows brokers outperforming financial services on Consumer Duty understanding
Detailed research by the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed brokers are ahead of the financial services industry on almost all metrics of Consumer Duty understanding.
Acturis grows revenue and R&D spend in 2022
Acturis has reported an 8.4% rise in revenue for 2022 to £121.33m as it continued to gain market share, adding new brokers and insurers.
JMG strikes 10th deal of 2023
JMG Group has bought Cheshire-based Blackfriars Group, taking its deal total for 2023 to 10.
New insurtech aims to ‘revolutionise’ non-standard motor broking
A new insurtech named Kwoter aims to ‘revolutionise’ insurance broking in non-standard risks.