New insurtech aims to ‘revolutionise’ non-standard motor broking

A new insurtech named Kwoter aims to ‘revolutionise’ insurance broking in non-standard risks.

The firm can send back multiple quotes on non-standard motor risks to brokers. Typically, the risks are so difficult to place that broking software houses cannot send back multiple quotes.

However, Kwoter founder Andy Dean has assembled a team of developers in Bulgaria and Newcastle, and worked closely with insurers to enable the technology.

Efficient

Dean believes his technology can make brokers more efficient, saving them time on having to search out multiple quotes on non-standard motor