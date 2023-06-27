Regional restructure to help QBE get closer to brokers – Fitzgerald

QBE’s regional restructure in May will help the insurer become more visible with brokers, according to the insurer's director of UK regions Andy Fitzgerald.

In May, QBE appointed four heads of trading as part of a regional push in the UK. The new heads of trading are David Round (Birmingham); Steve Field (Bristol); Janine Wood (Leeds); and Stacey Flannery (Manchester) who will all report to Fitzgerald (pictured).

Fitzgerald said the creation of the new roles will give brokers a face they can pinpoint as a regional leader, adding that the old structure diluted QBE’s impact with brokers.

He explained: “A lot of it was around simplifying the