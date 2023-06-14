Young brokers want face-to-face trading with underwriters – Liiba survey

Young brokers want face-to-face trading with underwriters, believing it to be a major competitive advantage for the London market, according to a survey taken by the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association.

In a series of workshops run by Liiba, 97% of young brokers said they wanted their working life to comprise at least 50% face-to-face trading with underwriters.

Our workshops were a refreshing confirmation that our market is in safe hands. These young brokers are a group of natural-born traders Chris Croft, Liiba

The brokers also felt that face-to-face, relationship-based trading was a major competitive advantage for London and the source of the market’s differentiation from other