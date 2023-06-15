Sicsic Advisory teams up with software experts for fair value product

Regulation consultancy Sicsic Advisory has teamed up with lifecycle management experts Skyjed to launch a new all-in-one product oversight and governance solution.

The compliance experts say it is the first digital solution for information sharing within the insurance industry to meet fair value product requirements.

Oversight360 combines Sicsic Advisory’s insurance experience and regulatory insights with Skyjed’s AI-powered technology.

According to the firm, the software gives insurers and brokers a complete view and control over their products, from design through to distribution and beyond. It is designed to improve information sharing across the