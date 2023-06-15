Sicsic Advisory teams up with software experts for fair value product
Regulation consultancy Sicsic Advisory has teamed up with lifecycle management experts Skyjed to launch a new all-in-one product oversight and governance solution.
The compliance experts say it is the first digital solution for information sharing within the insurance industry to meet fair value product requirements.
Oversight360 combines Sicsic Advisory’s insurance experience and regulatory insights with Skyjed’s AI-powered technology.
According to the firm, the software gives insurers and brokers a complete view and control over their products, from design through to distribution and beyond. It is designed to improve information sharing across the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Meet the MGA: Inperio
After applying for a holiday job, Inperio director Simon Lovat began a career in insurance and rose through the ranks of the industry. He now runs a successful managing general agency and a number of businesses that sit alongside it. He gives his tips on how to make it in the challenging, but rewarding, MGA space.
Ceta Insurance posts 24% turnover growth for 2022
Niche personal lines and SME specialist Ceta Insurance grew turnover by 24.3% in the year to 30 September 2022.
Brokers can no longer rely on insurer ‘pipeline’ to win war for talent
Brokers need to build their own pipeline of staff to win the war for talent because insurers are not going to do it for them anymore.
Watch the UK Broker Awards 2023 shortlist video now
All the entries have been reviewed and judged, and today Insurance Age can reveal the great firms that have made the 2023 UK Broker Awards shortlist.
Brokers waiting on insurers and tech vendors to demonstrate value of AI and ChatGPT
Brokers are unlikely to actively embrace artificial intelligence and explore the potential of ChatGPT until insurers and technology vendors have demonstrated their value, and none need fear that they will replace them in giving advice.
FOS insurance complaints rise 19.9%
The Financial Ombudsman Service opened 39,730 new insurance cases in 2022/23.
CII opens 2023 New Generation Programme for applications
The Chartered Insurance Institute is looking for the leaders of tomorrow as it opens up its 2023 New Generation Programme with a deadline for applications of 7 August.
Insurtech Lumun pivots to becoming broker and MGA
Insurtech Lumun has pivoted to starting up as a broker and managing general agent specialising in non-standard motor.