Insurance Age

Sicsic Advisory teams up with software experts for fair value product

Michael Sicsic
Sicsic Advisory managing partner, Michael Sicsic
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Regulation consultancy Sicsic Advisory has teamed up with lifecycle management experts Skyjed to launch a new all-in-one product oversight and governance solution. 

The compliance experts say it is the first digital solution for information sharing within the insurance industry to meet fair value product requirements.

Oversight360 combines Sicsic Advisory’s insurance experience and regulatory insights with Skyjed’s AI-powered technology. 

According to the firm, the software gives insurers and brokers a complete view and control over their products, from design through to distribution and beyond. It is designed to improve information sharing across the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Meet the MGA: Inperio

After applying for a holiday job, Inperio director Simon Lovat began a career in insurance and rose through the ranks of the industry. He now runs a successful managing general agency and a number of businesses that sit alongside it. He gives his tips on how to make it in the challenging, but rewarding, MGA space.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: