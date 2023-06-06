Jensten Underwriting launches technology product

Jensten Underwriting has partnered with Hiscox to launch a product for brokers working with the technology sector.

The product is being launched via the wholesale division, meaning brokers can access it.

According to the firm, the new solution meets the specific needs of businesses from telecom service providers through to software developers, cloud service companies, IT consultants, staffing and training businesses.

The protection for this complex and fast-changing technology sector includes cover for professional indemnity incorporating breach of contract, wide intellectual property infringement, cyber