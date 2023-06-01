Markerstudy maintains motor capacity amid Italian insurer cutbacks

Markerstudy-owned Clegg Gifford has maintained its capacity with insurer Unipol, although uncertainty remains about the Italian provider’s commitment to the UK market.

As reported in Insurance Age, Unipol has been scaling back in the UK, no longer providing capacity on telematics for Pukka.

We are long-term partner of Unipol and have produced some great results together. We’re pioneers of their embedded telematics technology in the UK and envisage this to continue for years to come.

Furthermore, Insurance Age understands Unipol is restructuring its Irish operation, with some facilities potentially being removed.

Unipol was unavailable for comment when