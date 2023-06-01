Markerstudy maintains motor capacity amid Italian insurer cutbacks
Markerstudy-owned Clegg Gifford has maintained its capacity with insurer Unipol, although uncertainty remains about the Italian provider’s commitment to the UK market.
As reported in Insurance Age, Unipol has been scaling back in the UK, no longer providing capacity on telematics for Pukka.
We are long-term partner of Unipol and have produced some great results together. We’re pioneers of their embedded telematics technology in the UK and envisage this to continue for years to come.
Furthermore, Insurance Age understands Unipol is restructuring its Irish operation, with some facilities potentially being removed.
Unipol was unavailable for comment when
More on Broker
Brokerbility adds A-One as member
A-One Insurance Group has joined Brokerbility, becoming the first member to sign up after the network unveiled a refreshed proposition in April.
Ardonagh expands into Greece
The Ardonagh Group has signed up to buy a majority stake in Athens-based SRS Group of Companies.
Jensten Group buys up Coversure member
The Jensten Group has bought the Coversure Poole Group for an undisclosed amount.
Interview: Melissa Collett
Melissa Collett left the CII at the end of May. A champion of professionalism and customer fairness, she has some wise words for an insurance industry on the brink of change.
Verisk targets brokers and MGAs with Morning Data buy
Global data analytics and technology provider Verisk has bought Morning Data, a supplier of software to brokers and managing general agents in London and across the world.
Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out
International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.
Vizion names Russell Sessions MD as John Sims steps up to chair
Russell Sessions has been appointed managing director at broker Vizion, succeeding John Sims.
Home quote prices jump 9.3% in three months
The average quoted price for home insurance rose by 6.7% in the past year to April – the highest annual increase since 2018, the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index has revealed.