Markerstudy maintains motor capacity amid Italian insurer cutbacks

Telematics
Markerstudy-owned Clegg Gifford has maintained its capacity with insurer Unipol, although uncertainty remains about the Italian provider’s commitment to the UK market. 

As reported in Insurance Age, Unipol has been scaling back in the UK, no longer providing capacity on telematics for Pukka.

We are long-term partner of Unipol and have produced some great results together. We’re pioneers of their embedded telematics technology in the UK and envisage this to continue for years to come.

Furthermore, Insurance Age understands Unipol is restructuring its Irish operation, with some facilities potentially being removed.

Unipol was unavailable for comment when

Interview: Melissa Collett

Melissa Collett left the CII at the end of May. A champion of professionalism and customer fairness, she has some wise words for an insurance industry on the brink of change.

Howden taps into Ingenie for UK telematics roll out

International broker Howden has announced the UK launch of Howden Drive, its telematics app and data beacon, which aims to help reduce premiums for policyholders, optimise loss ratios for brokers and insurers, and improve road safety.

Home quote prices jump 9.3% in three months

The average quoted price for home insurance rose by 6.7% in the past year to April – the highest annual increase since 2018, the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index has revealed.

