Insurtech ILS specialist eyes capacity entrance into UK motor broking

Pukka Insurance has lined up capacity with insurance-linked securities specialist Ledger Investing, in what could be a major boost to the UK broking telematics market.

Pukka CEO Sam White said she is now working on a fronting arrangement – a company with licence and balance sheet to allow the capacity to pass through – to get the Ledger capacity onto her panel.

As reported in Insurance Age, Pukka’s backer on its telematics line Unipol pulled out of the UK market. Pukka had structured a