Interview: Paul Tasker, Reg Technologies

Paul Tasker spent his entire career working in broking, until he moved five years ago to insurtech Reg Technologies. Enjoying life in his new role, he talks about risks facing insurance firms and how Reg can help.

Paul Tasker is loving the change from broker to insurtech.

One of the key challenges facing business now is the integration of software platforms. We’ve moved away from those big enterprise systems and people are quite rightly using best-in-class SaaS solutions

Since leaving school, Tasker had always worked in broking. He spent six years as an account executive and divisional director before setting up his own Lloyd’s broker Tasker and Partners in 1999.

His career took a big change in 2017