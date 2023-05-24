Insurance Age

Brokers told to prepare for major law change in rental insurance sector

landlord-keys
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brokers have been told that a major change in the law in property will also affect the insurance market.

The government introduced The (Renters) Reform Bill on 17 May, a key piece of legislation, according to Arc Legal Group strategic director Richard Finan. 

An important part of the legislation is the abolition of Section 21. This was the section that allowed landlords to evict tenants once their contract had come to an end.

Under the proposed new legislation, this section would be abolished.

It means the ending of fixed-term tenancy contracts, and only the tenant can give two-months’ notice if

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Ecclesiastical flags second home crimes hitting HNW sector

One in five (22%) crimes experienced by high-net-worth clients happened at their second home or holiday home during the past 12 months, according to research by Ecclesiastical as it released new guidance to help brokers speak to clients about how to best protect themselves and their households.

JMG strikes 20th deal

JMG Group has bought commercial and corporate broker Insure Business in its 20th acquisition since being formed just over two and half years ago.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: