Specialist Risk Group snaps up TLO Risk Services
SRG has added to its professional lines capability with the purchase of TLO Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.
London-based TLO specialises primarily in the legal sector, and provides insurance solutions, including professional indemnity to a wide range of firms and individuals that provide professional advisory services.
These include barristers, law firms, arbitrators and mediators, as well as accountants, investment agents, surveyors and estate trustees.
I am thrilled that TLO is joining SRG. This is another key step in the development of our professional lines offering. Warren Downey
Ex-Hiscox UK boss Thaker joins rival insurer in bid to woo regional brokers
Bob Thaker has joined Sompo International to help boost its proposition to brokers across the UK.
Howden in management restructure as broking CEO retires
Howden will streamline its management structure with all the major divisions reporting to CEO David Howden.
Peter Cullum says there is 'less private equity' capital around as his firm nears £200m GWP
The Broker Investment Group founder Peter Cullum has revealed that his business is on target for £200m gross written premium.
Aviva boss David Martin on empowering branches for brokers and delivering growth
Aviva delivered 200 authority and licence changes for underwriters dealing with brokers in just the first quarter of 2023, as it pushed ahead on empowering branches, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME David Martin has told Insurance Age.
The Broker Investment Group takes minority stake in Bedford broker
The Broker Investment Group has taken a 49% stake in Mayfair Insurance & Mortgage Consultants.
2023 UK Broker Awards deadline this Friday
With a deadline of 19 May you have just days left to get your entries in for the 2023 UK Broker Awards.
Italian insurer adds to UK broking motor woes with capacity cut
Italian insurer Unipol has scaled back in the UK motor insurance market, constricting capacity further for brokers.
RSA survey pinpoints broker challenge of clients amending or cancelling insurance in light of economic uncertainty
More than three quarters of brokers have seen clients change policies in the past six months as they prepare for further economic uncertainty, according to research by RSA.