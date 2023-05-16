Specialist Risk Group snaps up TLO Risk Services

SRG has added to its professional lines capability with the purchase of TLO Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.

London-based TLO specialises primarily in the legal sector, and provides insurance solutions, including professional indemnity to a wide range of firms and individuals that provide professional advisory services.

These include barristers, law firms, arbitrators and mediators, as well as accountants, investment agents, surveyors and estate trustees.

I am thrilled that TLO is joining SRG. This is another key step in the development of our professional lines offering. Warren Downey

According