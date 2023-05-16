Ex-Hiscox UK boss Thaker joins rival insurer in bid to woo regional brokers

Bob Thaker has joined Sompo International to help boost its proposition to brokers across the UK.

Thaker (pictured) was previously CEO of Complete Cover Group, taking up a director role in July 2022, but after what appears to be a short stint at the broking group, he has now joined Sompo International.

Before Sompo, Thaker was CEO of Hiscox UK, joining in March 2019 before leaving at the end of 2021.

It’s thrilling to join a company full of ambition, high-quality people, and with a license to start from (almost) a blank sheet of paper. Bob Thaker

Thaker took up the role as managing