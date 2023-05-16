Insurance Age

Peter Cullum says there is 'less private equity' capital around as his firm nears £200m GWP

Peter Cullum
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Broker Investment Group founder Peter Cullum has revealed that his business is on target for £200m gross written premium.

Cullum (pictured) told Insurance Age that there is ‘less private equity’ money around, and his investment vehicle is in a strong position to take stakes in brokers. 

According to the former Towergate chairman and founder, there are around 10 deals in the pipeline. In his view, there is a good opportunity as the community brokers he takes stakes in are ‘not really attractive to the bigger consolidators’.

We like to add value by working with these brokers to hopefully improve their penetration

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: