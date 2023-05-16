Peter Cullum says there is 'less private equity' capital around as his firm nears £200m GWP

The Broker Investment Group founder Peter Cullum has revealed that his business is on target for £200m gross written premium.

Cullum (pictured) told Insurance Age that there is ‘less private equity’ money around, and his investment vehicle is in a strong position to take stakes in brokers.

According to the former Towergate chairman and founder, there are around 10 deals in the pipeline. In his view, there is a good opportunity as the community brokers he takes stakes in are ‘not really attractive to the bigger consolidators’.

We like to add value by working with these brokers to hopefully improve their penetration