Italian insurer adds to UK broking motor woes with capacity cut

Italian insurer Unipol has scaled back in the UK motor insurance market, constricting capacity further for brokers.

The decision has affected managing general agent Pukka, which operates through UK brokers.

CEO Sam White confirmed Pukka stopped writing new business in telematics on its Unipol-backed line.

As previously reported in sister title Insurance Post, Pukka had structured a relationship with Mulsanne backed by a 100% reinsurance quota share arrangement with Unipol.

White said the decision was taken earlier this year adding she was looking at placing renewals with other parts of the panel and was