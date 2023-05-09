Gallagher firm business model challenged amid FCA property commission crackdown
Gallagher-owned Artex could find its business model in the UK property sector challenged after the latest regulatory crackdown, it was claimed.
Artex sets up captive structures for property managers and freeholders in the UK sector, allowing them to boost income streams by taking a share of their own risk.
The business’ own marketing materials highlight the impact of commission disclosure, instead suggesting the use of captives where property managers and freeholders can make up to 47% more income compared to traditional commission arrangements.
Artex also suggests a property firm can still earn commission as well, albeit at a lower
