Zurich launches new broker proposition

Zurich has unveiled a new broker club called Zurich Club Blue.

The club aims to enhance trading relationships with independent brokers by supporting brokers’ businesses and people.

It will support brokers across three areas: futureproofing, professional development and ease to trade.

Zurich specialists will share best practice and expertise with brokers to help them with diversity and inclusion, meaning they can futureproof their business.

The initiative could be useful when advertising all roles on a part time, flexible working or job share basis