Sky aims to shake up home insurance with Zurich-backed product

Sky is launching a new smart home protection service, offering comprehensive home insurance and smart home technology worth £250.

The home technology features a suite of smart home technology, including a video doorbell, an indoor camera, leak detectors, motion and contact sensors.

The technology and insurance product is accessible through the Sky Protect app. The insurance package includes home emergency cover.

Sky is ‘shaking up’ markets

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO at Sky UK and Ireland, and group chief commercial officer, said: “At Sky, we have a heritage in entering new markets and shaking them up, and we’re about to do