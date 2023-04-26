Insurance Age

Rebranded UK General eyes acquisitions following private equity boost

Tim Smyth
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Bspoke Underwriting is looking selectively at acquisitions that can ‘add value’, says chief executive Tim Smyth.

Bspoke Underwriting is the new name after personal lines specialist UK General and Precision Partnership were rolled together as one brand.

UK General was acquired by Montague and RCapital Partners from Primary Group for an undisclosed sum, announced in August last year.

The deal included Primary’s other asset, Precision Partnership, which acts as a support function for a number of MGAs.

Smyth (pictured) said: “We are looking very selectively at certain acquisitions that are in the market at

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: