Rebranded UK General eyes acquisitions following private equity boost

Bspoke Underwriting is looking selectively at acquisitions that can ‘add value’, says chief executive Tim Smyth.

Bspoke Underwriting is the new name after personal lines specialist UK General and Precision Partnership were rolled together as one brand.

UK General was acquired by Montague and RCapital Partners from Primary Group for an undisclosed sum, announced in August last year.

The deal included Primary’s other asset, Precision Partnership, which acts as a support function for a number of MGAs.

Smyth (pictured) said: “We are looking very selectively at certain acquisitions that are in the market at