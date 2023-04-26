Rebranded UK General eyes acquisitions following private equity boost
Bspoke Underwriting is looking selectively at acquisitions that can ‘add value’, says chief executive Tim Smyth.
Bspoke Underwriting is the new name after personal lines specialist UK General and Precision Partnership were rolled together as one brand.
UK General was acquired by Montague and RCapital Partners from Primary Group for an undisclosed sum, announced in August last year.
The deal included Primary’s other asset, Precision Partnership, which acts as a support function for a number of MGAs.
Smyth (pictured) said: “We are looking very selectively at certain acquisitions that are in the market at
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
‘Failing consumers’ – Gove gives Biba one month for commissions action plan
Government minister Michael Gove has given the British Insurance Brokers’ Association one month to drum up an action plan to address ‘completely unacceptable’ practices in the buildings’ insurance market.
‘Outraged’ Gove demands immediate penalties on brokers failing on property commissions
An “outraged” Michael Gove is demanding the regulator takes “immediate enforcement action” on brokers who cannot demonstrate their buildings’ insurance commissions are fair value.
Ardonagh buys Stanhope Cooper and Renovation Underwriting
Ardonagh Advisory has signed up to buy a majority shareholding in high-net-worth broker Stanhope Cooper and MGA Renovation Underwriting.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions becomes Biba associate
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has become the 43rd associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
Flood Re launches training resource to support Build Back Better
Flood Re has produced a targeted training resource for the insurance market, to drive a deeper understanding of the Build Back Better scheme within insurance companies, managing general agents, brokers and throughout the claims supply chain.
Big brokers making ‘silly money’ blamed for FCA property commission crackdown
Large brokers taking ‘silly commissions’ are being blamed for the Financial Conduct Authority’s crackdown in buildings’ insurance.
Nearly half of SMEs expect 2023 revenue rise – Premium Credit
New research by Premium Credit revealed that nearly five times more SMEs expect their businesses to grow than shrink in the year ahead.
Biba defends broker earnings after FCA overhaul in property commissions
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association backed changes the Financial Conduct Authority wants to improve transparency for leaseholders, while also defending broker earnings.