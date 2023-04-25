Big brokers making ‘silly money’ blamed for FCA property commission crackdown
Large brokers taking ‘silly commissions’ are being blamed for the Financial Conduct Authority’s crackdown in buildings’ insurance.
The Financial Conduct Authority wants a near ban on brokers sharing commissions with property third-parties and full commission disclosure, so leaseholders can have more powers.
A probe into 13 brokers and three firms in the wholesale market found widespread market failure, with ‘large’ commission being taken and leaseholders with few rights getting nowhere near value for money.
Artemis Insurance Brokers managing director Ketan Patel said the problems in the market lay with the ‘big boys’
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
LexisNexis Risk Solutions becomes Biba associate
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has become the 43rd associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
Flood Re launches training resource to support Build Back Better
Flood Re has produced a targeted training resource for the insurance market, to drive a deeper understanding of the Build Back Better scheme within insurance companies, managing general agents, brokers and throughout the claims supply chain.
Nearly half of SMEs expect 2023 revenue rise – Premium Credit
New research by Premium Credit revealed that nearly five times more SMEs expect their businesses to grow than shrink in the year ahead.
Biba defends broker earnings after FCA overhaul in property commissions
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association backed changes the Financial Conduct Authority wants to improve transparency for leaseholders, while also defending broker earnings.
Peter Blanc to oversee £1bn M&A warchest in new Howden role
Peter Blanc will oversee a £1bn warchest in his new role as head of mergers and acquisitions at Howden.
Ageas to bolster solvency after selling business
Ageas is to sell its French life insurance, savings and pension business to La Mutuelle Epargne Retraite Prévoyance Carac.
Sicsic warns brokers leaseholder commission disclosure sets a ‘precedent’
Michael Sicsic, managing partner of Sicsic Advisory, urged brokers to review all their remuneration arrangements following the Financial Conduct Authority’s report today revealing incompetence and unjustifiable remuneration in the buildings’ insurance market.
Movo unveils MGA and rolls out Quote Portal as targets grow with start-ups focus
Movo will launch its managing general agent Moveda Underwriting on 1 May, upping its appointed representative network target to 120 next year. It also rolled out Quote Portal, managing director Lea Cheesbrough told Insurance Age.