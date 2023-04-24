Ageas to bolster solvency after selling business

Ageas is to sell its French life insurance, savings and pension business to La Mutuelle Epargne Retraite Prévoyance Carac.

The business produced €6.1m (£5.4m) net profit at the end of 2022.

Carac is a mutual operating in the domain of savings, protection and pension business in France.

The sale will bolster Ageas group’s solvency by 9%. Regulators are expected to approve the sale, likely to be finished during the third quarter of this year.

Ageas cleaning up business

The sale comes at a time when Ageas is looking to trim down its European book to concentrate on core business.

In February last year, Ageas sold