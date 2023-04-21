FCA announces overhaul in broker property commissions amid market failure
Brokers face a near ban on paying commissions to third parties after a shock FCA report revealed incompetence and unjustifiable remuneration in the buildings’ insurance market.
Brokers will also have to reveal full commission disclosure to customers on how much commission they receive from carriers for buildings’ insurance.
These are two of the biggest changes the regulator wants to impose by the end of this year on the buildings’ insurance market.
FCA consumer and competition director Sheldon Mills says the regulator ‘will not hesitate’ to take action against brokers who fail to comply.
Insurers are also in the firing line for failing to have oversight and controls
More on Broker
Prime Minister promises talks over brain-bleed Staysure customer stranded in Turkey
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to help a politician with a sick constituent stranded in Turkey who fell into insurance problems.
AA insurance earnings fall 21% as dual pricing ban hits commissions
The AA’s earnings fell 21% to £55m (2022: £70m) in 2022 as the insurance business suffered from claims inflation and lower commissions following the FCA’s pricing ban.
CII launches five-year plan
The Chartered Insurance Institute published a five-year strategic plan containing six themes.
UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual rise in over a decade
Car insurance premiums increased by £107 (20%) during the past 12 months, with motorists now on average paying £657, according to research from Confused and WTW.
Brokers need to get on the front foot and mirror fee increases of lawyers and accountants
Brokers should follow the lead of other professional services and not be sheepish when it comes to putting up client fees to reflect the value they add.
UK Broker Awards open for entries – get yours in now
The 2023 UK Broker Awards returns this year at a new venue during a new month.
Brokers show lack of urgency towards net zero
According to research from Ecclesiastical, only two in five national brokers have set a net zero target.
Aviva and GRP heal wounds with new deal
Aviva and GRP have entered a new partnership, Insurance Age can reveal, finally healing all the wounds of their fall out five years ago.