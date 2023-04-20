Prime Minister promises talks over brain-bleed Staysure customer stranded in Turkey

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to help a politician with a sick constituent stranded in Turkey who fell into insurance problems.

SNP politician Owen Thompson asked Sunak for help during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions session.

Sunak promised a meeting with a minister “as soon as possible” to discuss the situation.

The Midlothian MP said: “My elderly constituent Anne has been in Turkey for five weeks now after her husband suffered a devastating brain bleed. He is now in intensive care.

“Their holiday insurance company, Staysure, has refused to pay medical bills and has so far refused to engage with me.

“This has