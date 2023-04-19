Aviva and GRP heal wounds with new deal

Aviva and GRP have entered a new partnership, Insurance Age can reveal, finally healing all the wounds of their fall out five years ago.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, the Aviva and GRP agency ended in 2018, with the two companies falling out over commissions and profitability.

However, since GRP was acquired by US giant Brown & Brown in July last year, Aviva has kept the consolidator’s newly-acquired brokers as agency partners.

The pilot has gone well enough for Aviva to now enter into full partnership with all of GRP’s brokers.

Aviva ‘impressed’

Aviva managing director of general insurance distribution and SME