UK General rebrands amid product shake up
UK General Insurance is set to rebrand following a decision to strip back its products and aim for a return to profitability.
The managing general agent has chosen the name Bspoke Underwriting Limited on Companies House.
The change of name, registered on Companies House, is yet to officially launch.
A spokesperson for UK General declined to comment.

New ownership
As reported in Insurance Age earlier this month, UK General posted a loss of £7.41m.
The post tax deficit for the year ended 30 March 2022 came hard on the heels of losing £9.13m in the prior nine months.
Rcapital Partners, and joint investor Montague
Aviva and GRP heal wounds with new deal
Aviva and GRP have entered a new partnership, Insurance Age can reveal, finally healing all the wounds of their fall out five years ago.
PIB snaps up residential property specialist broker
PIB has completed its second acquisition in less than a week, buying property broker St Giles.
Eco-friendly insurtech opens up product for brokers
Direct-to-consumer insurtech Zixty is offering brokers an eco-friendly motor product they can put on their websites for customers.
Stubben Edge sets new goal after hitting first year AR network target
Stubben Edge is eyeing up boosting its appointed representatives network to 40 after hitting its launch goals, network director Gemma Jarrett has revealed to Insurance Age.
Partners& adds two brokers
Partners& has bought Weybridge-based Richard Thompson Insurance Brokers and Leicestershire-based Regent Healthcare, Insurance Age can reveal.
Policy Expert reveals recruitment drive
Personal lines insurtech Policy Expert has confirmed plans to add 26 people across its technology, customer services and operational divisions.
Biba cancels CBI membership amid misconduct allegations
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed to Insurance Age that it has cancelled its membership of the Confederation of British Industry amid allegations of sexual misconduct directed at senior CBI staff.
Verlingue to open Birmingham office in growth push
Verlingue has revealed plans to open an office in Birmingham by the summer as part of its strategy to expand in the Midlands and South West of England.