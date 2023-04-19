UK General rebrands amid product shake up

UK General Insurance is set to rebrand following a decision to strip back its products and aim for a return to profitability.

The managing general agent has chosen the name Bspoke Underwriting Limited on Companies House.

The change of name, registered on Companies House, is yet to officially launch.

A spokersperson for UK General declined to comment.

New ownership

As reported in Insurance Age earlier this month, UK General posted a loss of £7.41m.

The post tax deficit for the year ended 30 March 2022 came hard on the heels of losing £9.13m in the prior nine months.

