Menopause: What progress is the insurance sector making?

Menopause is becoming an issue where more and more insurance firms are raising awareness, offering staff support and embracing progressive policies. But how far have we really come? asks Saxon East.

For Crawford UK client director Phil Madeley, it was an experience he would never forget. He had volunteered for the ‘menovest’.

The vest is a simulation device that mimics some of the physical effects of menopause, such as hot flushes. Crawford UK were using the vest to raise awareness about menopause among staff.

Madeley says: “Experiential learning is fantastic. So these menopause vests, you put them on, and they are very snug like a cycling jacket.

“But then you have you no control over