Biba launches computer insurance scheme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a new computer scheme, provided by specialist insurer HSB, to help protect computer hardware and portable equipment.

The new scheme offers comprehensive cover for computer-related risks, the trade body said.

The policy is divided into four sections in order to offer commercial customers the flexibility to choose the level of cover they need.

It is wide-ranging, including cover for installed hardware, portable computer equipment and additional electronic office equipment, Biba listed, adding there is also full theft cover and low policy excesses.

This product allows brokers to help their clients protect