GRP's NE hub Castle buys M R Lonsdale

Castle Insurance Services has made its first acquisition since becoming the North-East hub of Global Risk Partners in May 2022 by swooping for fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale.

M R Lonsdale was founded in 1959 and previously owned by three partners, Oliver Dobson, Philip Lonsdale and Nigel Bradley. Dobson and the team will remain with the business under Castle’s ownership, while Lonsdale and Bradley will be retiring.

Castle Insurance Services managing director Paul Younger said: “The addition of Lonsdale – which has a broad local reach – complements our existing proposition and gives us the impetus for further growth.”

