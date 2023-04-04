GRP's NE hub Castle buys M R Lonsdale
Castle Insurance Services has made its first acquisition since becoming the North-East hub of Global Risk Partners in May 2022 by swooping for fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale.
M R Lonsdale was founded in 1959 and previously owned by three partners, Oliver Dobson, Philip Lonsdale and Nigel Bradley. Dobson and the team will remain with the business under Castle’s ownership, while Lonsdale and Bradley will be retiring.
Castle Insurance Services managing director Paul Younger said: “The addition of Lonsdale – which has a broad local reach – complements our existing proposition and gives us the impetus for further growth.”Related GRP buys Durham-based Castle
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Saga reports stable broking results as it pushes on with Acromas sale
Saga is targeting the sale of its underwriting business, Acromas Insurance, in the second half of this year – but arranged a loan in case a deal does not go through.
JMG establishes new division after second motor deal in a month
Specialist HGV and motor trade insurance broker New Era has made its first acquisition within weeks of becoming part of the JMG Group.
Biba launches computer insurance scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a new computer scheme, provided by specialist insurer HSB, to help protect computer hardware and portable equipment.
Spring Insure looks to court brokers in UK professional indemnity launch
Managing general agent Spring Insure has launched a commercial professional indemnity product in the UK and Ireland with backing from a new capacity provider.
Brokerbility teams up with Broker Insights on bespoke service for members
Brokerbility has signed up with data provider Broker Insights to deliver a bespoke platform for members, Insurance Age can reveal.
FCA cracks down on MGA for unfair fees
The Financial Conduct Authority cracked down on an MGA with contract wordings that would have allowed it to charge a fee to customers for not renewing.
Bruce Stevenson reveals growth and plans for Hogg to succeed Bruce as CEO
Howden-owned Bruce Stevenson has reported a 30% increase in turnover to £11.7m with profits up 33% to £3.9m and revealed CEO succession plans.
Broker Diversity Push: Improved broking gender diversity across the leadership board in latest FOI data
New data from a Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed an improvement in the shift to more gender diversity in broking leadership, although the figures remain stark.