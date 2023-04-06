People Moves: 3 – 6 April 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: PremFina, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Canopius and RSA

PremFina adds first networks ambassador

PremFina has added Allan Oliver as its first networks ambassador.

Oliver joins following 18 years at Close Brothers as network relationship manager. He first joined Close Brothers as a campaign coordinator in 2004 and retired from the company at the end of March.

At PremFina, he will work with UK sales and marketing director Paul Trail, as the premium finance provider targets building its