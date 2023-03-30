Interview: Charles Foster, Lycetts
Lycetts is on the up as chief executive Charles Foster has an eye on steadily growing profits. The broker is navigating the insurance cycle well, even if insurers are not playing ball.
Brokers will sympathise with Lycetts chief executive Charles Foster.
The broking industry is awash with complaints that since the pandemic, insurer service has dwindled and appetite for products is diminished.
Foster, pictured, is naturally an upbeat leader, but even he is finding insurers difficult in this cycle.
He says: “What is negative is the opportunity that a number of insurers are taking to narrow their appetite. In some cases, they wouldn’t like the word. They throw out risks they
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Analysis: The powerful surge in record-breaking tradesman premiums
Insurance Age unpacks the impact of inflation, changing customer needs and rising demand along with the shifting insurer appetite in tradesman insurance.
Towergate targets £1.5bn after breaking through £1bn GWP barrier
Towergate achieved more than £1bn of gross written premium in 2022 for the first time ever and has set its sights on £1.5bn in just a few years, chief executive Richard Tuplin has revealed to Insurance Age.
Insurance Age unveils first ever UK Broker Week
Insurance Age is pleased to launch the inaugural UK Broker Week – which is being held between October 9th to the 13th.
Brokers cautious about proposals for chartered status on ‘experience’
Brokers are cautious on the Chartered Insurance Institute’s pilot proposals to allow individuals to gain chartered status based on experience.
Vitale Digital becomes Biba associate
Vitale Digital has become the 42nd British Insurance Brokers’ Association associate.
Motor premiums accelerate again with 21.1% annual increase
The average cost of car insurance soared by a record 21.1% in the year to February, taking annual bills to £929, according to Consumer Intelligence.
RSA exits personal lines motor shifting renewals to Swinton
RSA has confirmed pulling out of the UK personal lines motor market, worth £120m in gross written premium, and signing up with Atlanta-owned Swinton on a renewals deal.
AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy
AssuredPartners bought South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth.