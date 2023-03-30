Interview: Charles Foster, Lycetts

Lycetts is on the up as chief executive Charles Foster has an eye on steadily growing profits. The broker is navigating the insurance cycle well, even if insurers are not playing ball.

Brokers will sympathise with Lycetts chief executive Charles Foster.

The broking industry is awash with complaints that since the pandemic, insurer service has dwindled and appetite for products is diminished.

Foster, pictured, is naturally an upbeat leader, but even he is finding insurers difficult in this cycle.

He says: “What is negative is the opportunity that a number of insurers are taking to narrow their appetite. In some cases, they wouldn’t like the word. They throw out risks they