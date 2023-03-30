Insurance Age

Towergate targets £1.5bn after breaking through £1bn GWP barrier

Richard Tuplin, CEO of Advisory Insurance Brokers
Photo: Advisory Insurance Brokers
Towergate achieved more than £1bn of gross written premium in 2022 for the first time ever and has set its sights on £1.5bn in just a few years, chief executive Richard Tuplin has revealed to Insurance Age.

Tuplin, pictured, took on his current job in March last year and found “a huge business with such potential but very complicated”.

The chief executive restructured it into five “pillars” at the end of 2022 (see box) with all the named leaders being internal appointments.

“I have simplified the distribution into those pockets,” he says.

Five pillars Direct – call centre and digital micro business, led by Richard Webb Advisory in regional communities has three RMDs: Sam Ashby, Nick Hatch

