Brokers face ‘fair value’ dilemma on premium finance amid interest rate rises
Brokers are faced with a dilemma as interest rates rise. The Financial Conduct Authority's demand for brokers to offer 'fair value' products is at the forefront brokers’ minds when they decide how to deal with the customer.
For brokers dealing in premium finance, life doesn’t get any easier.
In the past year, they’ve been navigating FCA
scrutiny that has escalated premium finance compliance requirements.
A tricky process for brokers still taking an annual percentage rate of more than 30% – a threshold that many view as the limit of what they should be charging.
This regulatory scrutiny is compounded by rising interest rates coming from the Bank of England, which premium finance lenders passed on to brokers in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
CII trials giving chartered status on experience rather than exams
The Chartered Insurance Institute is trialling whether to give members chartered status based on experience, rather than having to sit an exam.
Zurich boosts Bristol, Southampton and Leeds in regional push
Zurich UK has opened new offices in Bristol and Leeds, as well as adding underwriting expertise in Southampton, expanding its regional network to 10, Insurance Age can reveal.
Premium Credit offering non-recourse solution for partners – Mark Coffey
Premium Credit has a non-recourse solution that remains available for interested partners, says personal lines and e-trade director Mark Coffey.
More than 70% of brokers have a vacancy amid intense recruitment challenges
Some 71% of brokers are looking to fill a role, with 23% of vacancies open for four months or more, according to the latest research by Aviva.
People Moves: 20 - 24 March 2023
Keep up-to-date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.
Insurers respond to broker meeting challenge and criticism
To coincide with today’s third anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Insurance Age polled providers to find out how they have sought to re-engage face to face with brokers.
London market broker completes management buyout
Ballantyne Brokers has completed a management buyout to become 100% owned by staff.
Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebidta growth of 22% to £389m
Ardonagh has increased its income by 30% to $1.5bn (£1.23bn), and adjusted Ebitda by 22% to $476m in its financial results for the 12 months ending 31 December 2022.