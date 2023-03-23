London market broker completes management buyout

Ballantyne Brokers has completed a management buyout to become 100% owned by staff.

The buyout was completed from parent K2 Insurance Services, led by founders Ross Ballantyne and Richard Spragg.

Chief operating officer John Harris will lead the broker as it moves forward as an independent business.

The broker operates in the UK, Europe and North America. Product lines include cyber, professional liability, property and casualty, personal accident and medical malpractice.

Talent

Spragg said: “We have some ambitious plans in the pipeline which include expanding our team of