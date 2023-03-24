Insurance Age

Premium Credit offering non-recourse solution for partners – Mark Coffey

Mark Coffey, personal lines and e-trade director, Premium Credit
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Premium Credit has a non-recourse solution that remains available for interested partners, says personal lines and e-trade director Mark Coffey.

Coffey joined the business in September last year, with his division controlling £1bn in financing propositions.

He told Insurance Age one of the initiatives that has taken off with customers in the past year has been a non-recourse product.

“In non-recourse the broker is responsible for the bad debt, it just reverses that and we are responsible for the bad debt.

“Personal lines is typically recourse. The broker doesn’t want us getting involved with it. They are quite happy to pick that side

