First Underwriting exits private car and home

First Underwriting, part of Kingfisher UK Holdings, has stopped writing private car and home business, Insurance Age can reveal.

The managing general agent, which signed a five-year £1bn capacity deal with Accredited Insurance Europe last January for specialty products, will instead focus on specialist and commercial lines after the shift in strategy.

According to the MGA, the exits account for “just a small part” of the product portfolio and the switch has been supported by the capacity provider and broker partners.

The business confirmed it was working with brokers on the process and is in advanced discussions to