First Underwriting exits private car and home
First Underwriting, part of Kingfisher UK Holdings, has stopped writing private car and home business, Insurance Age can reveal.
The managing general agent, which signed a five-year £1bn capacity deal with Accredited Insurance Europe last January for specialty products, will instead focus on specialist and commercial lines after the shift in strategy.
According to the MGA, the exits account for “just a small part” of the product portfolio and the switch has been supported by the capacity provider and broker partners.
The business confirmed it was working with brokers on the process and is in advanced discussions to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Lloyd’s reveals market increases in female and ethnic minority leadership
Lloyd’s has reported a two percentage points increase in the proportion of women in leadership roles to 32%, as it targets reaching 35% by year-end.
FCA boss Brewis to address Consumer Duty concerns at Insurance Age event
Matthew Brewis, director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the first Insurance Age Broker Breakfast event in Leeds next month.
James Kent promoted to group role with Tom Wakefield named Gallagher Re CEO
Gallagher has promoted James Kent to CEO of global insurance strategic relationships, with Tom Wakefield succeeding him as CEO of Gallagher Re after a transition period.
Gallagher boosts education practice with FE Protect purchase
Gallagher has struck its first UK deal of the year – buying Liverpool-based FE Protect, which specialises in the education sector with a particular focus on further education.
Zurich UK launches climate change resilience services
Following the launch of Zurich’s Global Climate Change Resilience Services, Zurich UK is making the full range of services available to its domestic customers and it will also be available through brokers.
Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker
As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.
One Call tribute to ‘incredible talent’ director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash
One Call CEO Nik Springthorpe has given a touching tribute to director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash.
Close Brothers premium finance drops 2%
Close Brothers has revealed a 2% fall in its premium finance book to £990.1m in its latest set of results.