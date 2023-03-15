Insurance Age

One Call tribute to ‘incredible talent’ director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash

Oliver Rose One Call
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

One Call CEO Nik Springthorpe has given a touching tribute to director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash.

Rose died at the scene when the Ferrari he was in came off the road and crashed into a tree in Armthorpe, Doncaster, on 5 March, according to the Doncaster Free Press. An inquest is being held later today.

Springthorpe said staff at the Doncaster-based vehicle broker were ‘deeply devastated and in utter shock over over the news’. 

The 37-year-old was a high-ranking director at One Call.

Deeply saddened

Springthorpe said: “One Call Insurance is deeply saddened to confirm that Oliver Rose

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker

As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.

Broking Success: From banking to insurance

H&H Insurance Brokers managing director Paul Graham speaks to Sophie Locke-Cooper about how he transitioned from banking to broking, and why less regulation along with product evolution makes the sector so rewarding and exciting.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: