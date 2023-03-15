One Call tribute to ‘incredible talent’ director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash

One Call CEO Nik Springthorpe has given a touching tribute to director Oliver Rose, who died in a car crash.

Rose died at the scene when the Ferrari he was in came off the road and crashed into a tree in Armthorpe, Doncaster, on 5 March, according to the Doncaster Free Press. An inquest is being held later today.

Springthorpe said staff at the Doncaster-based vehicle broker were ‘deeply devastated and in utter shock over over the news’.

The 37-year-old was a high-ranking director at One Call.

Deeply saddened

Springthorpe said: “One Call Insurance is deeply saddened to confirm that Oliver Rose