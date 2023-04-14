Broking Success: Spotting a gap in the market

James Noble, CEO of My First, details how he started the broker with no previous insurance experience because he noticed a gap in the motor market for first time drivers who needed guidance when searching for the right cover.

Profile

My First

GWP: £10m

Specialisms: Young drivers

Office: Chertsey, Surrey

Headcount: 29

Describe your career journey, and how you ended up in insurance?

I was a golf caddy before I started My First. What happened is that I realised there was a gap in the market for first-time drivers when I went to get insured.

I struggled to understand what I was doing.

The go-to [for young drivers] is comparison sites, where you get given the prices in order and you choose [one of the