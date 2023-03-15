Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.

How did you end up in insurance?

When I was younger I never thought I would be in insurance.

I used to work in catering, where I would make sandwiches and coffee, then I thought I needed to do something else.

I managed to get a job with Ageas in January 2017 on home and car insurance as a sales adviser, then was made expert agent then senior agent.

I also started a leadership apprenticeship which included my Cert CII, but unfortunately I was made redundant in March 2019. I was not able to