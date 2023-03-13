'Massive blow' for UK insurtechs averted as key bank is rescued

The Financial Conduct Authority has moved to reassure customers of their rights following the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank.

The bank, the 16th largest in the US, teetered on the brink of outright collapse but has now had its UK arm bought for £1 by HSBC.

The bank collapse would have been a ‘massive blow’ for UK insurtechs, said Pikl chairman Stuart Reid, and the rescue was ‘supremely good news’.

Julian David, CEO of trade association TechUK, agreed the rescue was ‘good news’ and the UK tech sector continued to remain a ‘place of opportunity’.

Background to Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Silicon Valley Bank is