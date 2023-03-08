Gallagher wins Knight Frank Finance account from Howden and Uinsure

Gallagher has won the contract to provide clients of mortgage and insurance advisory specialist Knight Frank Finance with insurance products.

The contract will see Gallagher offering insurance products, including property, contents, jewellery and watches, wine and fine art cover.

According to Knight Frank’s website, it previously offered home and contents insurance through Uinsure and [Howden-owned] R K Harrison.

Headquartered in London, Knight Frank is