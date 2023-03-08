Insurance Age

Gallagher wins Knight Frank Finance account from Howden and Uinsure

deal
Gallagher has won the contract to provide clients of mortgage and insurance advisory specialist Knight Frank Finance with insurance products.

The contract will see Gallagher offering insurance products, including property, contents, jewellery and watches, wine and fine art cover.

Related Gallagher calculates 40% of commercial properties underinsured

Gallagher assessed that two in five commercial properties in the UK are underinsured – a record high

According to Knight Frank’s website, it previously offered home and contents insurance through Uinsure and [Howden-owned] R K Harrison.

Headquartered in London, Knight Frank is

