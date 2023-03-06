The runners and riders in the Open GI sale

Open GI is reportedly up for sale, with private equity shareholder Montagu wanting to exit. Who are the likely new investors?

It’s that time again for Open GI. According to reports, the broking software house has hoisted the for sale sign above its door. Majority shareholder private equity firm Montagu has got advisers working on a deal, with a sale targeted for the second quarter of 2023.

The investor has been involved with Open GI since 2014, when it bought the technology company’s shares off Towergate founder Peter Cullum and others, to back a management buyout.

Private equity interest

Private equity is most