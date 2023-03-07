Insurance Age

Profile: Katie Baker - Women in C-suite

Katie Baker, COO_My First
Supported by: ?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, chief operating officer at My First, Katie Baker, shares her route to the top, and the importance of vocal role models.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

15.7%

An investigation by Insurance Age found that women only hold 15.7% of regulated leadership roles in broking

A recent investigation by Insurance Age found that women only hold 15.7% of regulated leadership roles in broking.

Sophie Locke-Cooper caught up with the 26-year-old COO to discuss her

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

CII reveals planned service disruptions

The Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed that there will be disruptions to its membership and learning services while it transitions to a new customer and member relationship management system this month.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: