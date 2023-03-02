Insurance Age

Howden to become broking powerhouse in the North after Reich buy

    Saxon East

Reich will add bolt-on acquisitions, becoming the Northern hub for Howden’s expansion into the region, according to Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc.

As first revealed by Insurance Age, Reich has been bought by Howden in a deal which adds £120m of gross written premium onto the consolidator’s books.

Howden’s UK broking footprint has been strengthened significantly with the Reich purchase.

As previously reported in Insurance Age, Howden-owned Aston Lark is underweight in some UK regions such as Wales, Thames Valley and the North East.

Blanc said Reich would become the Northern hub for the region, with more acquisitions across the country to

