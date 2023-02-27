Insurers could face £10m claim from paralysed female rugby player

A female rugby player has won compensation, which could reach £10m after a tackle from an opponent left her paralysed.

Dani Czernuszka, 34, broke her spine following a tackle from a 17-stone opponent.

High Court Judge Martin Spencer, last week, ruled in her favour for compensation, which could reach up to £10m, labelling the tackle “reckless”.

Lawyers for Czernuska said the Rugby Football Union will be held responsible for the bill, with all players insured through a mandatory scheme, the Daily Mail reported.

RFU’s insurance scheme

The RFU has its own insurance scheme for clubs, offering a variety of cover