Insurers could face £10m claim from paralysed female rugby player
A female rugby player has won compensation, which could reach £10m after a tackle from an opponent left her paralysed.
Dani Czernuszka, 34, broke her spine following a tackle from a 17-stone opponent.
High Court Judge Martin Spencer, last week, ruled in her favour for compensation, which could reach up to £10m, labelling the tackle “reckless”.
Lawyers for Czernuska said the Rugby Football Union will be held responsible for the bill, with all players insured through a mandatory scheme, the Daily Mail reported.RFU’s insurance scheme
The RFU has its own insurance scheme for clubs, offering a variety of cover
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Ansvar rolls out clubs, groups and societies cover
Ansvar, part of the Benefact Group, has launched a clubs, groups and societies policy for associations or organisations dedicated to a particular interest or activity.
Fleet specialist Flock secures $38m in funding
London-based insurtech Flock has raised $38m (£31.7m) in series B funding led by Octopus Ventures.
Davies names Allison Carr UK & Ireland CEO in group reorganistion
Davies Group has unveiled a new group structure as it aims for global growth.
People Moves: 20 – 24 February 2023
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Amb Insurance Services doubles with Mercer Jones & Company buy
Newcastle-under-Lyme-based Amb Insurance Services has snapped up Stoke on Trent-based Mercer Jones & Company taking its gross written premium up to £6m.
The Broker Investment Group supports first broker acquisition since rebrand
The Broker Investment Group-backed Beam Insurance has snapped up a medical insurance broker, and has plans to ramp up acquisitions.
Opinion: Tips to get your clients’ claims across the line quickly
Getting claims paid is not as straightforward as it once was, according to Malcolm Harvey, founder and executive director of Qlaims. Here, he explains a few hacks that might at least help speed up settlements.
Open GI eyes pay-as-you-go market after Love Your Miles partnership move
Technology provider Open GI is eyeing up the growing pay-as-you-go market, after having entered the sector with online motor broker Love Your Miles in 2022.